Milan, January priority is Barcelona defender Todibo: the proposed deal
26 December at 11:00Milan’s transfer priority is Barcelona teenager Jean-Clair Todibo, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana are struggling to meet the wishes of the 19-year-old French defender, who has specifically requested consistent and regular playing time with the club in order to continue his growth and attempt to break into the French national team. Whilst his dream was to play with the Catalan club, his desire to play is stronger than his initial dreams.
Barcelona have agreed to sell him, the report continues, but want to earn as much as possible from his sale, the report continues. Therefore, the club are asking for at least €25 million as well as possibly including a buy-back option in the deal. The Rossoneri, on the other hand, would prefer to sign him on loan with a buy obligation set at €15 million, without the buy-back option attached, but instead giving Barcelona priority in a future sale.
Apollo Heyes
