Milan join Arsenal, Liverpool in chase of young German midfielder
14 July at 14:10The name of Max Meyer is one of the hottest on the international market. The young German, who is now a free agent and ready to leave Schalke 04, is on AC Milan’s radar but they will have be prepared to battle it out with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool.
The 22-year-old completed his youth development at Schalke before being named to the first team in early 2013. The midfielder made 24 Bundesliga appearances this season.
Meyer found himself in an uncomfortable situation back in April regarding contract talks with the club. Schalke were hopefully of signing the young talent to an extension. However, Meyer has had other plans and he hit out at Schalke’s sporting director and his accusation that Meyer was only concerned with money.
Schalke responded by leaving Meyer out of the team’s plans for the final two weeks of the season.
