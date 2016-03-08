Milan join race for defender wanted by Man Utd and Liverpool
29 October at 18:30Daniele Rugani has seemingly come closer to the end of his Juventus career, not having been favoured at all by Massimiliano Allegri or current Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri.
Rugani signed a contract extension in March, extending it until 2023, but was the topic of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the summer. Rugani has not made a single appearance with the Bianconeri so far this season and could be heading for the exit as soon as the January market.
There is no doubt that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United return to his trail but Liverpool and AC Milan are also keen on the Italian defender. Milan particularly see Rugani as an experienced option to bolster Stefano Pioli's defence.
TransferMarkt value Rugani at around €23m, with it thought that an offer around this estimate would be enough to convince Juventus to part ways with the centre-back. Rugani had initially been touted for big things with the Old Lady but after years of unconvincing showings, his time with the Scudetto champions could be at an end.
