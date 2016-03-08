Milan, Julio Cesar: ‘Donnarumma error will only make him better’
23 October at 16:45AC Milan were defeated 1-0 by Inter Milan in Sunday evening’s Milan derby; Mauro Icardi scoring a stoppage time winner after a lapse in concentration from AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Donnarumma came under fire after the match, with media and press slating him for his performance. However, speaking to Pressing, former Inter keeper Julio Cesar reflected on the derby – offering some encouraging words of support for the young keeper:
“We can get hold of goalkeepers, I also made some mistakes in my career, but I was wrong to read the ball's trajectory or the defender did not behave too well. Why not bet on Reina? I do not like turnover among goalkeepers: Donnarumma is very strong, he made his debut at 16. He made a mistake, but you can not put the cross on him: he still has great margins for growth, starting from the experience he can acquire over time. And this error will also serve him. Szczesny against Genoa was the protagonist on a similar cross: they are difficult situations for goalkeepers, but in that situation they all slept a bit. With Icardi in front of goal there is all the more reason you can not afford to do it, because he punishes you.”
