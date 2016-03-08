Milan-Juve, Dybala on what will be ‘strange’ about clash
09 November at 15:03Ahead of Juventus’ fixture with AC Milan on Sunday evening, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport at a press conference.
“Milan? We are doing well in this match, we are doing well in all competitions and it will be a great challenge, we hope to bring the three points home, last year I scored a lot of goals in the first few games, this year a little less and I spent time on the bench. A Milan goal that I remember in particular? What I did with Palermo, when we won 2-0, was a very important goal for me and for that season, we had won on a difficult field and nobody expected it.
“Higuain? We spoke a couple of days ago, it's a strange feeling, I had already met him as an opponent, then we won a lot together and it will be strange to find him as an opponent again.”
