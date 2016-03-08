Milan, Juve target Rakitic rejects United move
16 October at 15:35Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic has rejected a move to English Premier League outfit Manchester United, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after the arrival of Frankie de Jong from Dutch club Ajax and impressive performances by young Arthur Melo.
In the recent past, Rakitic has been linked with number of clubs across Europe and as per the latest report, the former Sevilla midfielder has rejected an approach made by the Red Devils.
The news will be a great one for three Serie A clubs—AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus—who are also interested in signing the player in order to bolster their midfield department.
Rakitic has been at Barcelona since joining them from Sevilla in the summer of 2014-15. Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented the Catalan-based club in 174 league matches, where he has scored 24 goals as well.
