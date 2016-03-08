Milan-Juve: Updates on injured Rossoneri stars
09 November at 16:30AC Milan will host Juventus at San Siro on Sunday evening, in what is perhaps the best opportunity to play Juventus so far this season. The Bianconeri took a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League during the week, conceding twice within five minutes late-on to throw away the three points. However, Milan have problems of their own. Drawing with Real Betis 1-1 in the Europa League last night, Milan also have a plethora of injuries to cope with.
The players guaranteed to miss the game on Sunday are Lucas Biglia and Mattia Caldara; both likely to be out until 2019. Giacomo Bonaventura is still suffering from a knee injury, despite making progress in training. Hakan Calhanoglu suffered another injury to the foot already injured in the Milan derby against Inter Milan, so will likely not feature for the Rossoneri on Sunday. Patrick Cutrone is another name who, after suffering an ankle injury, will probably not play against Juventus.
Davide Calabria and Gonzalo Higuain both skipped the fixture against Betis but are back for the game with Juventus; recovering from their respective injuries. Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie were both doubts for Sunday’s clash but have both recovered ahead of time and are available to Gennaro Gattuso.
