Milan, Juventus interested in captain Romagnoli
14 November at 15:00Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli is likely to renew his contract with the Rossoneri next summer, despite the interest from domestic giants Juventus, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Bianconeri are following the 24-year-old Italian defender, who is consistently one of the Milanese side’s best players, even amidst their poor start to the season. His current contract expires with Milan in June 2022, but the Rossoneri management are keen to extend his current deal and will meet with the player and his entourage next summer in order to finalise a new deal.
The former Roma and Sampdoria signed his last contract with Milan in June 2018, but his continued impressive performances and leadership over the backline have pushed the Milanese club’s management to work on a renewal. He has played every available minute for Milan so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
