Milan-Juventus ratings: Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo top, Higuain flop

Juventus win 2-0 at San Siro against their storical rivals of Milan, with Mandzukic giving the advantage with a great header after only 8 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo closes the match at 81’ with a great goal. Bad night for Gonzalo Higuain, who first misses a penalty, then is sent off by the referee Mazzoleni. Good match played by all Juventus squad, with Szczesny really sly during the penalty. Gattuso still has much to work on his Milan.



Player Ratings



Milan

Donnarumma 5.5: Nothing to do on both goals.

Abate 5.5: He suffers Alex Sandro. (Borini 6: sacrifices himself).

Zapata 6: Not bad.

Romagnoli 6.5: Without him, Juve could have scored more.

Rodriguez 5: Bad match on his side.

Suso 6: One of the best of his team.

Bakayoko 6: Better than in the last matches.

Kessié 5.5: Loses too many balls.

Calhanoglu 5.5: He can do much more than this. (Laxalt 6)

Higuain 4: Generous rating.

Castillejo 5.5: He leaves too much Higuain alone. (Cutrone 6: attacking improves with him)

Gattuso 5: He still has much to do



Juventus

Szczesny 7: Never really worried.

Cancelo 6.5: Good match on his side, decisive on the play of the second goal. Benatia 6: Very ingenuous on the penalty. He grows up in the second half.

Chiellini 7: Without Bonucci, he leads the defence with personality.

Alex Sandro 6.5: Assist for Mandzukic and always in the middle of the action.

Bentancur 6.5: Good second half.

Pjanic 5.5: Still far from his standard levels. (73’ Khedira 6)

Matuidi 6.5: Quality and quantity.

Dybala 6: He hits the post in one of the best actions of the match.

Mandzukic 7.5: Abnegation is his keyword. Great goal.

Ronaldo 7: Leader and another goal scored.

Allegri 7: When you win, all your choices were good.

@EmaGiulianelli