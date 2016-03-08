Milan, Kaka returns – Maldini and Leonardo’s plan; Kaka’s role revealed
30 August at 08:45Milan have gone through somewhat of a resurgence within the last 12 months. The future looked bright but suspiciously so with Yonghong Li, with those suspicions eventually confirmed as the owner stepped down from his role; selling the club effectively to Paul Singer’s Elliott Management hedge fund. Gennaro Gattuso became the manager of the club during the latter half of last season, starting Milan’s returning star trend.
This summer, Leonardo returned to Milan to the role of sporting director, whilst Milan legend Paolo Maldini was brought in as a sort of assistant to Leonardo. This afternoon, former Ballon D’Or winner Kaka arrived in Milan to rejoin the club. Speaking to CalcioMercato, Kaka said:
“I often talk with Leonardo, we are friends, but on the role that I will have at Milan we have not yet discussed. Now my priority is my children living in Brazil, the reason why I did not arrive at Milan with the previous property. I have to be with them, but with Leonardo and Maldini I get even closer to Milan. I want to understand what I like to do in the world of football.”
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato, Kaka will initially begin as a sort of intern, where he can study, observe and, most importantly, learn from the other behind-the-scenes technical staff. From there, Kaka could become a scout and intermediary for the club’s pursuit of South American talent, as Kaka stated his priority was his children in Brazil.
