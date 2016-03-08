Milan, keen to avoid media circus surrounding Donnarumma contract renewal

04 September at 11:45
Milan are hoping to avoid a repeat of the drama in the media during the summer of 2017 related to the contract extension of 20-year-old star keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Milan's Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini are pressing the Italian keeper’s agent, Mino Raiola, to secure Donnarumma’s signature as soon as possible, with his contract expiring in June 2021. The player refused a move to PSG this summer as he wanted to stay with the Rossoneri.

