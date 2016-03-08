Milan, Kessie can squash market rumours against Parma
01 December at 10:05Frank Kessie will get his chance against Parma, reports calciomercato.com.
The Ivorian player has not started for the rossoneri since October 31st, a difficult month, in which he ended up on the bench against Lazio and was not called up against Juventus.
Physically and mentally, Pioli has not been convinced of the player and has preferred to put him to the side, however now he needs him.
With Calhanoglu or Bonaventura occupying the left and Bennacer the director, the Rossoneri coach needs a right half-wing, a role in which Kessie expresses himself better than Krunic , who prefers to play on the opposite side.
It is make of break time for Milan, who must return to winning, and for the former Atalanta player to silence the market rumors.
In the Premier League the West Ham is talso interested, also Wolves, but Pioli seems committed to giving kessie his chance in order to make him feel like an integral part of his Milan, and remove the interest that comes from England.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments