Milan, Kessie will be allowed to leave for €30 million
05 December at 11:45Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s midfielder Franck Kessie will be allowed to leave the club for a transfer fee of €30 million, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Ivory Coast international has been having a hard time at the Milan-based outfit in the recent past and it is believed that the club’s hierarchy are willing to let the player leave because of his attitude problems.
There were reports in the media recently that English Premier League outfits West Ham United and Wolves are eager to sign Kessie in the mid-season transfer window.
As per the latest report, Milan are sticking to their demand of €30 million for the 22-year-old and the player will remain on the market in the next transfer window.
Kessie permanently joined Milan in the summer transfer window after spending two seasons on loan at the San Siro for a reported transfer fee of €24 million.
