Milan, Krunic: 'I was scared because it was my first start'
07 November at 18:30Milan midfielder Rade Krunic spoke to Italian media outlet Milan TV via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the Rossoneri’s 2-1 defeat to Lazio and his performance.
"I could have done more in the offensive phase, helping the attackers. Against Lazio, the game was perfect for my entries, playing a bit more before I would have had more confidence. It was the first game as a starter, I was also a bit scared. I wasn't very lucid, but I hope I can give a lot more.”
The 26-year-old Bosnian joined the Rossoneri this summer from fellow Italian side Empoli. He made 116 league appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals in that time. Contracted to the Rossoneri until 2024, he has only made three appearances for Milan so far this season. The defeat to Lazio was his first Milan start.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments