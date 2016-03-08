Milan, Krunic: 'It is a dream come true, I think I can do well'
09 July at 11:15The new AC Milan midfielder, Rade Krunic, spoke to the club's social media channels about the transfer, stating that it's a dream come true.
"I have been dreaming of this team and this shirt for a long time. I think I can do good things here at Milan. It was wonderful to visit Casa Milan. Kaka was my idol when I was a child as I followed Milan. I've realized my dream, " he concluded.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments