Milan, Krunic: 'It is a dream come true, I think I can do well'

09 July at 11:15
The new AC Milan midfielder, Rade Krunic, spoke to the club's social media channels about the transfer, stating that it's a dream come true.

"I have been dreaming of this team and this shirt for a long time. I think I can do good things here at Milan. It was wonderful to visit Casa Milan. Kaka was my idol when I was a child as I followed Milan. I've realized my dream, " he concluded.

