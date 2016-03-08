Milan, Krunic: 'We did well, especially in the first half'
23 November at 21:30Rade Krunic spoke to Sky Sport (via Milannews.it) after the Milan-Napoli 1-1 game at the San Siro. Napoli had opened the score thanks to a goal from Chucky Lozano but Jack Bonaventura tied the game up at one moments later which allowed both sides to earn a point each in the standings. Here is what Rade Krunic had to say on the matter, view so bellow:
'It wasn't an easy game for us since Napoli are a very dynamic team. Even so, we did very well, especially in the first half. We would've liked to get all three points but we are on the right path...'. More to come on the matter very soon...
Milan will now face-off against Parma next as the rossoneri at least have something to build on following their performance against Napoli. Let's not forget that Pioli's side also put in a solid display against Juventus in Turin but they came up empty handed thanks to a late Paulo Dybala goal. Pioli (and the Milan management) will certainly be hoping that the club continues like this as they are starting to play as a team.
