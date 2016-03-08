Milan launch first bid for Arsenal midfielder; the details
23 June at 21:05AC Milan have identified Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira as a player they would like to bring to the club in order to please new head coach Marco Giampaolo. Giampaolo coached Torreira at Sampdoria and reportedly wants to bring him to Milan after rumours that the Uruguayan is unsettled in England; having moved to the Gunners from the Genoan club last summer.
It has been no secret, however, that Milan would have to put a hefty sum on the table to sign the Arsenal man. In order to try and work around this, according to Sport Mediaset, Ivan Gazidis has submitted an offer of a two-year loan deal for the midfielder.
Gazidis has proposed a deal worth 5-8 million euros for the loan plus a 30 million euro buy-out clause. However, it is likely that Arsenal will reject it; insistent on receiving cash without a loan deal. Therefore, Milan will likely have to settle for alternate targets rather than Torreira, who appears to be their top priority.
