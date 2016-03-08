Milan, Laxalt agent: ‘He is happy but would like to play more’
23 October at 18:30AC Milan signed wing-back/winger Diego Laxalt from Genoa over the summer, after the Uruguayan impressed many with his performances at the World Cup in Russia. Ariel Krasouski, the agent of Diego Laxalt, spoke to the microphones of Milanews about his client:
“Laxalt is very happy to stay at Milan. He has just arrived in the club and he is adapting very well. As any player would like to play more, but he realizes that he has almost reached the start of the tournament, and even trips to the races with the National team have skipped a few days of training with Milan. All this for a player who has just arrived affects the time of adaptation to the new team, and also on the knowledge of the teammates.
“Relationship with Gattuso? The feeling is very good. He welcomed him very well in the team and then with the passing of the days they are getting to know each other better.
“The favourite role? My opinion is that he can express himself better as an external midfielder in a four-way median. Now he plays full-back, but he has always been a midfield outsider in his career. This is my opinion, but I'm not the coach. It is they who work and know the needs of the team.”
