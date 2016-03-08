Milan, Laxalt: 'I am ready to play under Giampaolo'

"The arrival of Giampaolo? Now, my head is here, I only think about the Copa America. Once it ends, I will concentrate on Milan, I will be back. I have played in a four-man backline before, so I feel ready to play in that position for Milan as well," he stated.

​Diego Laxalt wants to stay at Milan. After the victory with Uruguay against Chile in the Copa America, the left full-back spoke in the mixed zone about his future with the Rossoneri.