Milan-Lazio, FIGC take zero tolerance approach as match could be suspended

24 April at 11:30
AC Milan and Lazio are due to face off this evening in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. The first leg finished 0-0 in Rome and Milan will be looking to kill the tie in their own stadium.

These two clubs met in San Siro just a couple of weeks ago in the league; a match marred by after the game fighting and an episode in which Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko immaturely paraded around the shirt of cancer survivor Francesco Acerbi like a war trophy. The two were fined for the incident but the FIGC is making sure that nothing happens in the match tonight.

As a precaution the governing body of Italian football have labelled the game with a zero tolerance policy; with the potential for the match to be suspended if racist chants are taking place.

