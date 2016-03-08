Milan-Lazio, Pippo Inzaghi: 'Tonight I cheer for the draw; both deserve Champions League'
13 April at 11:15Former AC Milan forward and brother of Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi, Filippo Inzaghi, has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of the Serie A clash between Milan and Lazio this evening. The two sides meet in an important game in the race for Champions League football and a win for either side would do wonders at this vital stage of the season.
Speaking about the match, Inzaghi said:
"Tonight I cheer for the draw, both teams deserve to go to the Champions League. I wish Gattuso will stay for a long time, with Milan he will return to the top. Piatek is a great buy and when he pulls into the penalty area he makes no mistake, but let's not forget Cutrone, he is the future, I wish him to wear my number 9 shirt and bring the club good fortune. There is nothing better than Milan, you are important even if you play half an hour."
