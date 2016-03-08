Milan-Lazio: Match preview and predicted line-ups

The second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final is due to be played tonight, as Lazio and AC Milan do battle for the first spot in the season’s Coppa Italia final. The first leg between these two teams finished 0-0 in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, a hard fighting Lazio team somewhat surprising an in-form Milan. However, things are different now and both teams are going through a negative run of form, with reports from the Italian press suggesting that defeat for either coach could see them dismissed from their roles at the end of the season. Milan vs Lazio promises to be an all-time classic cup tie, with more at stake than just a place in the next round and, in this case, a genuine shot at winning the trophy.Milan have won just one of their last five games; which was the 1-0 win for the Rossoneri against Lazio in the league edition of this fixture. Franck Kessie scored a late penalty to give Milan all three points but, aside from that, Gattuso’s side have been struggling for wins....