Milan-Lazio: Predicted line-ups

24 April at 09:30Lazio take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final this evening, with the first leg finishing 0-0 in Rome and all the pressure is on tonight for both coaches to help drag their team out of rough patches of form. Lazio suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chievo at the weekend whilst Milan drew with Parma; both teams losing ground in the race to qualify for the Champions League.
The winner of this tie will play one of either Atalanta or Fiorentina in the final of the tournament, which would give either Gennaro Gattuso or Simone Inzaghi more time at their current clubs. Reports earlier this week have suggested that without Coppa Italia and a top four finish, Lazio president Claudio Lotito could part ways with Simone Inzaghi.
Predicted line-ups:
Milan: Reina; Musacchio, Caldara, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo
Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Romulo, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile
