Milan-Lazio: Predicted line-ups

caicedo, lazio, esulta, pugno, 2018/19
24 April at 09:30
Lazio take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final this evening, with the first leg finishing 0-0 in Rome and all the pressure is on tonight for both coaches to help drag their team out of rough patches of form. Lazio suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chievo at the weekend whilst Milan drew with Parma; both teams losing ground in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

The winner of this tie will play one of either Atalanta or Fiorentina in the final of the tournament, which would give either Gennaro Gattuso or Simone Inzaghi more time at their current clubs. Reports earlier this week have suggested that without Coppa Italia and a top four finish, Lazio president Claudio Lotito could part ways with Simone Inzaghi.

Predicted line-ups:

Milan: Reina; Musacchio, Caldara, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Romulo, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Fiorentina
Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.