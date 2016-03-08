Milan-Lazio: Referee doesn't hear racist chants against Bakayoko, away fans unpunished

Yesterday Lazio defeated AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal and qualified for the final of the competition with the support of four thousand fans at the San Siro.



However, more than support, it was an act of shameful cheering, before, during and after the match, with racist chants against Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko being heard throughout the entire match day, as reported by Corriere della Sera.



The choruses and chants of the Lazio fans continued despite the warning issued by the speaker before the start and the second half and for an unexplainable reason, the referee did not hear them and let the play continue.