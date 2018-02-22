Milan lead Lazio in race to sign Fiorentina midfielder

AC Milan and Lazio are set to go head to head in the race to sign Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj.



The 29-year-old Badelj has become one of La Viola's most consistent players in recent times and appeared 27 times in the Serie A for Fiorentina this season. He scored twice, assisting once.



Gazzetta dello Sport report that with Badelj's contract at Fiorentina soon to run out soon, Milan and Lazio are after the player.



It is very unlikely that Badelj renews his deal with Fiorentina and with Milan leading the race to sign him, the rossoneri can well end up sealing the deal for him in the summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)