Milan, Leao seen in video drinking and smoking following loss to Atalanta: the situation
23 December at 18:00AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has come under fire recently for being seen in a nightclub smoking a cigarette and drinking alcohol, following on from the Rossoneri’s 5-0 defeat to Atalanta, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the video has already gone viral, causing many Milan fans to be outraged with the 20-year-old Portuguese forward. Considering the humiliating defeat to the Bergamo based club, the timing couldn’t have been any worse.
The player has tried to deny his presence at the nightclub, suggesting that the video is old. The video, which Calciomercato.com are in possession of, was published as an Instagram story, which seemingly disputes the claim of Leão.
Whilst there is still no definitive proof that Leão is being honest or not, what is likely is that the Rossoneri management will come down hard on the player, considering the poor performances of the club so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
