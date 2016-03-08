Amazing @Cristiano no words — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup got off to a flying start in Portugal’s Group B opener against Spain. The Real Madrid forward scored a hat-trick to keep Portugal alive in a thrilling 3-3 draw.Amidst rumours linking him with a move to PSG, Ronaldo has impressed football fans across the glove; and even former players and legends have taken the time to show their appreciation on social media.AC Milan and Italy icon Franco Baresi needed no more than 4 words to sum up what most people had to think of the forward’s performance.