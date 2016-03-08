Milan legend: 'Thought of seeing San Siro demolished makes my heart cry'

05 March at 21:45
AC Milan legend Filippo Galli, who spent 14 years at the club between 1982 and 1996 as a player, has spoken to SportMediaset about the proposal to demolish San Siro and build a new, modern stadium in its place.

"The mere thought of seeing  'San Siro' demolished makes my heart cry. I hope they can find a different solution, with one of the two clubs that you find the courage to make a sustainable project for a new stadium, but 'San Siro' must remain."

