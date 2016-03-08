Milan, Leonardo looks to Brazil for the next Paquetá

Lucas Paquetá has won over Milan and, for the moment, given the absence of Neymar, is also the number 10 of Brazil. The former Flamengo player settled in Italy immediately, and Leonardo is pleased that the move is bearing fruit. The Brazilian executive, however, now does not want to stop here: his eyes are always focused on his native Brazil.

In recent days agent, Eduardo Uram, was seen in Milan and resumed contact with Leonardo, with whom he talked about other Brazilian talents. As the Gazzetta dello Sport writes, there are several to keep under observation: Everton Sousa Soares, a Gremio striker who has a clause of €80 million; Fabricio Oya, 19-year-old midfielder from Corinthians who also interests Roma; Reinier, 17 year old from Flamengo, where he is considered more talented than Kaka, also followed by Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester City; Pedrinho, 20 year-old Corinthians midfielder with a €50 million release clause and Jean Lucas, who is valued at €30 million.

The most likely of these targets is Oya: the Rossoneri have always monitored him, and the Corinthians number 10’s contract is expiring and from March he is free to find an agreement with whomever he wants. Considered by the Guardian among the 50 talents of the future, he shone in the Toulon tournament. The 19 year old was also liked Monchi, but now Roma's plans have changed. Those of Milan have not.