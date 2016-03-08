Milan, Leonardo: move for Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic “not feasible”
06 August at 21:20One of the clubs who reports suggested had stirred up an interest in Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent days is AC Milan. It was reported towards the end of last week that Milan were preparing a €40 million loan offer, with an €80m option to buy included.
However, speaking to the press today, Milan’s technical director Leonardo clarified more information on the rumours, practically ruling the club out of a move for the Serbian:
“Milinkovic - It's a dream, not for us, many teams dream about it ... We are not allowed to dream of players of this value. A year ago I was asked about what player to take in Serie A, I said Sergej; he has great margins, but today [a move] is not feasible.”
