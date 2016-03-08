Milan, Leonardo working on move for Arsenal and Barcelona target
05 August at 18:32According to what has been gathered by Le 10 Sport, AC Milan’s search for a new central midfielder has led them to PSG’s 23-year-old Frenchman Adrien Rabiot.
Rabiot has also been a target of a number of other top clubs this summer; Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur all enquiring about his availability. Rabiot’s contract with the French champions expires next summer and therefore it is the thinking that he could be available on a cut price – or unsettled enough to leave Paris on a free next summer.
According to the reports, Leonardo has arrived, or will be arriving, in Paris to meet with the Parisian club and the player’s representatives, as he looks to bring ‘Mr. X’ to Milan – a deal to further strengthen Milan, even after signing Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara from Juventus.
Just a few days ago, it was suggested that Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was the subject of a bid from Milan; yet this has been quickly dismissed as mere speculation.
