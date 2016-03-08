Milan likely to make another offer for Taison in January

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are likely to make another attempt to sign FC Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taison in the January transfer window.The Rossoneri have been linked with the 31-year-old in the recently concluded transfer window but the deal did not materiralise.The reason is Milan’s unwillingness to meet Shakhtar’s valuation of €30 million for the midfielder. It is believed that the Italian club were willing to offer fee in the region of €15-20 million for the Brazil international.Therefore, as things stand, for the deal to go through even in the January transfer window, Milan will be hoping that Shakhtar will reduce their asking price.