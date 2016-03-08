Milan likely to make another offer for Taison in January

08 September at 13:00
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are likely to make another attempt to sign FC Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taison in the January transfer window.

The Rossoneri have been linked with the 31-year-old in the recently concluded transfer window but the deal did not materiralise.

The reason is Milan’s unwillingness to meet Shakhtar’s valuation of €30 million for the midfielder. It is believed that the Italian club were willing to offer fee in the region of €15-20 million for the Brazil international.

Therefore, as things stand, for the deal to go through even in the January transfer window, Milan will be hoping that Shakhtar will reduce their asking price.

For more news updates, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.