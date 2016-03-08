Milan likely to make move for Udinese’s De Paul in January

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are likely to make a move for Udinese highly-rated winger Rodrigo De Paul in the January transfer window.Milan’s Technical Director Paulo Maldini is reportedly a big fan of the 25-year-old and has already established contact with the player’s agent Agustin Jimenez and informed him about the club’s interest in his client.It is believed that Udinese are demanding fee in the region of €25 million for the player whom they signed for just €3 million in 2016.