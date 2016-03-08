Milan likely to make move for unsettled Demiral in January
01 November at 14:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are likely to make a move for league rivals Juventus’ highly-rated defender Merih Demiral in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is a highly-rated centre-back in football community and has attracted interest from the Rossoneri in the past as well.
As per the latest report, Demiral is unhappy with the lack of playing time in Turin and is eager to leave the defending Italian champions in the mid-season transfer window.
It is believed that Milan’s hierarchy are well aware of the situation and are likely to make a move for the Turkey international in January.
Demiral has just recently joined the Bianconeri in the summer from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported fee of €18 million.
Since then, the former Alanyaspor centre-back has only played 90 minutes till now in one appearance in the Serie A.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments