Milan line up former Arsenal and Roma target as Veretout alternative
13 July at 09:30AC Milan are increasing their pursuits of Fiorentina's French midfielder Jordan Veretout; a player considered to be ideal to be one of Marco Giampaolo's new mezzalas at the Rossoneri club.
Today, more meetings are due to be held between the Rossoneri and the Viola, as they attempt to thrash out a deal for a player whose time in Florence appears to have come to an end. He wants to leave, the fans want him to leave and, most importantly, Milan want to bring him North.
However, there is a back-up for Milan to Veretout, should negotiations stall or fail to progress for whatever reason. This alternative is Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri.
Seri joined Fulham from French side Nice last summer but, given the London side's relegation, could be on the move already. Seri, like Veretout, has all the necessary attributes for Giampaolo's plan and the former Arsenal and Roma target is keen on a move. However, Milan's first choice remains Veretout and a move for Seri would only materialise if the club fail to sign their top priority.
