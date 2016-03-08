Milan, Liverpool and Juve target on his way to Madrid?

Real Madrid is one step away from Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder, who is outside of Paris Saint-Germain plans, said yes to the offer of the Los Blancos, preferring it to that of the Barcelona. According to Canal +, Frenchman has reached an agreement in principle with the Florentino Perez club, and soon everything will be formalized.

After the last bankruptcy season, the Real has decided to revolutionize the squad, starting from Rabiot, endorsed by Zinedine Zidane, who sees it as an ideal player for his own midfield. On expiry of the contract, in the past, it was also sought by Juve, Roma, Inter and Milan. But in its future, there is Real Madrid.