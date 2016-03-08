Milan look to follow Piatek example with Zynek signing

When Krzysztof Piatek moved from his native Poland to Genoa in the summer of 2018, little could have predicted the instant star he would turn out to be. Like a duck to water, Piatek adapted and thrived in the Italian environment, almost from the get-go with Genoa. Alongisde Kouame, Piatek was responsible for Genoa's efforts in the first half of the season; without the duo, however, the Genoans would be in the relegation zone.Piatek impressed so much that the Pole eventually had to decide between joining AC Milan and Real Madrid; opting to remain in Italy. Piatek also turned down an offer from English Premier League club West Ham United; seeing it fit to further his development in Italy, rather than risking going abroad and influencing the status quo.Now, AC Milan are looking to follow Genoa's example and buy directly from the supplier. The player in question is young attacking midfielder, Bartosz Zynek, currently playing for Polish side Zaglebie Lubin; who signed the youngster from English side QPR last season. Zynek also holds a British passport and is in the crosshairs of the Rossoneri, as per reports from the Polish media.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.