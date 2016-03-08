Milan look to remove release clause for Madrid and Chelsea target
06 November at 20:30According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, earlier today a meeting was held between AC Milan management and Alessandro Lucci, the agent of Suso, at Casa Milan. The topic of the meeting is suggested to be about the Spaniard’s contract with the Rossoneri, and the €40m release clause open to foreign clubs in particular.
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato, Milan have reiterated their stance that they want to eliminate the release clause completely. The Rossoneri believe the figure is too low and want to get rid of it altogether, yet they could be open to a sharp increase instead.
Suso would demand a pay increase to substitute for the lack of a low release clause and currently earns €3m a season. Milan have to watch out for financial fair play restrictions and if the Spaniard demands wages too high, the Real Madrid or Chelsea sides that showed an interest in the summer might rear their heads once more.
