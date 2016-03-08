Milan look to unlock deal for Correa with resale percentage

23 August at 11:00
Angel Correa has been one of AC Milan's top transfer targets this summer, as the Rossoneri look to gift new head coach Marco Giampaolo with a trequartista ahead of the new season.

However, Atletico Madrid have insisted that their 50 million euro valuation be met for the forward; head coach Diego Simeone not overly concerned about selling him and therefore no discount on the table for Milan.

Despite this, Milan are constantly working on ways to lower the cost of the deal; the club lacking the funds to contribute 50 million euros straight out of hand, instead working on a deal that would include a percentage of resale in the deal.

The latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Milan's latest offer is at a total of 42 million euros - 38 million base with 4 million in bonuses. In addition, this includes a 30% resale fee that is being used to tempt Los Colchoneros into selling their Argentine forward.

