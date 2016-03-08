Milan looking to cash in on Donnarumma and Cutrone

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to cash in on prized assets to balance their books ahead of the next campaign.



The Rossoneri have just received a punishment from UEFA for not being able to abide rules of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) and they will not participate in the Europa League next season.



Even after receiving the punishment, Milan will still have to find a way to balance their books and keeping that in mind, the club are looking to cash in on few players who they believe have a good market value.



One of those prized asset is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who the club want to sell in the current transfer window.



Milan hierarchy believe the Italy international’s sale will be able to generate funds in the region of €50 million and it was reported before that French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in acquiring his services.



One other player who Milan want to sell is striker Patrick Cutrone. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from Fiorentina, Sassuolo and Torino and is expected to generate €25 million of funds for the club.



