Milan lose out to Galatasaray in race for Fulham midfielder
17 July at 12:30According to what has been reported by Yahoo Sport, AC Milan are to lose out in the race for Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri; with the midfielder edging closer to a move to Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.
Milan had been considering the Fulham star for one of their to-be-filled midfield roles for Marco Giampaolo yet they must now look elsewhere; after missing out on Seri, as well as Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout - who looks set to join Roma.
Seri only joined Fulham last summer, from French side OGC Nice, despite interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea in his signature. However, despite his best efforts, Fulham were relegated last season and Seri has been forced to look for a new club.
The deal to Galatasaray will most likely be a loan with an option to buy; with the Turkish club prepared to pay 100% of his wages.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments