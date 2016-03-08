Milan maintain interest in Sampdoria midfielder Praet

18 July at 12:45
Dennis Praet is still on the radar for AC Milan. The Sampdoria midfielder would be a logical signing given the arrival of former Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo, who was a big fan of the Belgian during his time in Genoa.

Milan have, as per the Gazzetta dello Sport, reignited their interest as a result of missing out on Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, who looks set to join Milan's Serie A rivals Roma.

Milan, however, will face competition from Leicester City for the Belgian, as well as from Fiorentina, who are looking into the possibility of signing Praet to replace outbound Frenchman Veretout.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
Sampdoria

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.