Milan maintain interest in Sampdoria midfielder Praet
18 July at 12:45Dennis Praet is still on the radar for AC Milan. The Sampdoria midfielder would be a logical signing given the arrival of former Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo, who was a big fan of the Belgian during his time in Genoa.
Milan have, as per the Gazzetta dello Sport, reignited their interest as a result of missing out on Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout, who looks set to join Milan's Serie A rivals Roma.
Milan, however, will face competition from Leicester City for the Belgian, as well as from Fiorentina, who are looking into the possibility of signing Praet to replace outbound Frenchman Veretout.
