Milan make new contact for Brazilian winger
05 August at 16:00From the acquisition of Higuain to the return of Maldini, Milan have found in Leonardo the right man at the right time, a manager capable of bringing back enthusiasm and credibility. The Rossoneri’s transfer window could soon be strengthened with a Brazilian winger.
Bernard wants Milan- Contact with his agents has been made and Leonardo is working concretely for Bernard. The player has made it known that he strongly wants the Rossoneri, as he considers Milan a more welcome destination than the other proposals received.
Costs and strategy - According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com, between Tuesday and Wednesday there is new contact between Leonardo and Bernard's agents. It is an operation that should develop on these parameters: a three-year deal and 3.5 million per season for the player.
The 25-year-old made the move from Brazil to Europe in 2013 when he joined Shakter Donetsk. He has featured 14 times for the Brazilian National Team.
