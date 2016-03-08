Milan, Maldini almost secured James Rodriguez for the Rossoneri
05 September at 20:15As reported by Sportitalia via Calciomercato.com, James Rodriguez was the surprise gift than Milan legend Paolo Maldini wanted to give to his beloved side. The Colombian midfielder had been proposed to the Milanese side a few weeks earlier and could have become a last-minute possibility for the Rossoneri, but the chance led to nothing as the transfer window closed earlier this week.
28-year-old Rodriguez became a household name after his performances with Colombia in the 2014 World Cup and was quickly signed by Spanish giants Real Madrid from Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal that cost Madrid €75m, but the player never fully settled in Spain and was loaned out to German side Bayern Munich in 2017, where he played for two seasons with more success, before returning to Madrid earlier this summer. The player was willing to move to Italy and was heavily linked to a move to Napoli, but the deal never materialised.
Apollo Heyes
