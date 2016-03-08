Milan, Maldini and Boban expected new signings to play against Verona
16 September at 13:15Milan’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini and Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban expected to see some of the summer’s acquisitions in Milan’s 1-0 victory over Verona last night, according to Milan based newspaper il Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com.
The only new signing to feature last night was 25-year-old Croatian forward Ante Rebić, who arrived from German side Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal with an option to buy. Rebić replaced Brazilian midfielder Lucas Pacquetà at half time.
Other new signings, such as 20-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leão and 21-year-old French defender Theo Hernandez failed to play as Milan struggled to beat a 10-man Verona.
Leão has only played 15 minutes for the Rossoneri since his arrival from Lille earlier in the summer, with Milan coach Marco Giampaolo being criticised for his usage of substitutions.
Theo Hernandez is yet to make his Milan debut, although pressure from Maldini and Boban made see the new faces start to feature more regularly for the Rossoneri soon.
Apollo Heyes
