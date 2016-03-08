Milan, Maldini asks Elliott for Carbone and Costacurta

As Ivan Gazidis awaits a definite answer from Paolo Maldini, details are emerging about what the former Rossoneri captain has asked the club to have. Maldini has been offered the role of technical director at Milan, which requires more responsibility in the day to day operations at the club compared to his previous position.



Before agreeing to take up the role though, Maldini wants some assurances on the team that he will be working with. Maldini has reportedly requested two names in particular to be added to the team. Those are of former teammates Alessandro Costacurta and Angelo Carbone. Costacurta is being put forward for the role of team manager, while Carbone is a potential choice to replace Mario Beretta as the head of the youth sector. Gazidis is well aware, that after the Leonardo & Gattuso departures, it is important that the club keep hold of Maldini. Il Capitano had not been involved with the club since his retirement back in 2009, a full nine years, which is why both parties have taken some time away to reflect on their next move. The Rossoneri CEO has been clear about the way forward for Milan : Whoever joins must have the same vision as him of cutting costs and working within the FFP rules imposed by UEFA.