Milan, Maldini: 'Derby is never more important than winning a trophy'

AC Milan director and former club legend Paolo Maldini has given an interview to the matchday programme ahead of the Milan derby against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan:



"​It's always a great thrill, but the importance of this derby is never more important than winning a trophy. There are always other derbies, in other situations, where the derby is more important than all because the two teams in question have never managed to reach their most important goals.



"​I have played many, more than fifty but I do not remember the precise figure. They were all a little different to one another. The first played perhaps not 100% also because of the difficult tension to manage at 17/18 years old. In all the derbies there have been various emotions, even if the strongest I think is that of the Champions League derby in the semi-finals.



"You always feel the warmth of the fans even if demanding a performance like that of Milan. I lived most of my years struggling to win something and typhoid has been an important part of our victories, in years with over 70 thousand subscribers."