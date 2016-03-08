Milan, Maldini: ‘I have not missed the derby but it's nice to feel tension’
21 October at 21:45AC Milan are currently battling against Inter Milan at San Siro this evening in what promises to be an exciting Milan derby to round off today’s Serie A action. Speaking to the microphones of Sky Sport before the game, former Milan legend and current staff member Paolo Maldini said the following:
“The derby? I have not missed it so much; I've played so much to satisfy my every desire. Feeling the tension rising is pleasant. It's my first managerial derby, yes.
“Value of the captain? I see it as the crown of a process. I always hoped to become what was Baresi for me, a point of reference, an extraordinary player to whom everyone was attacking. I was lucky, in my career, to retrace his footsteps.
“Zanetti? At a certain point I did not go there anymore, I was stumbling and I let him go.”
