Milan, Maldini: 'Istanbul final very painful...'

15 October at 21:50
Milan legend Paolo Maldini spoke about the 2005 UCL final to UEFA.com, here is what he had to say: 'The Maldini family have a special relationship with Milan. At least one Maldini has been representing Milan since the 1950's. 2005 UCL final? My goal was a special one but every game is unpredictable. I played in 8 European cup finals but every one remembers the Istanbul game. We were the favorites and we played great. Liverpool had 6 minutes but in any case, we have to accept the defeat even if it is still painful. 2007? I don't remember much of this game since I was on heavy painkillers. I remember Inzaghi's goals and the celebration. I was operated a few days after the UCL final and I kept asking people if we had won the game just to make 100% sure! It felt great indeed...'. 

