Milan, Maldini Jr included in pre-season squad

For Maldini Jr, it's not the first time training with the first team. However, his impressive performances for the Primavera side last term has certainly earned him a spot in the pre-season squad. For him, it will be a great chance to gain experience.

As revealed on their official website tomorrow, Daniel Maldini will join the first-team squad for the pre-season campaign. Giampaolo has called-up 29 players, while four will join on a later date as a result of International duty.