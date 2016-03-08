Milan, Maldini Jr included in pre-season squad
09 July at 12:45As revealed on their official website tomorrow, Daniel Maldini will join the first-team squad for the pre-season campaign. Giampaolo has called-up 29 players, while four will join on a later date as a result of International duty.
For Maldini Jr, it's not the first time training with the first team. However, his impressive performances for the Primavera side last term has certainly earned him a spot in the pre-season squad. For him, it will be a great chance to gain experience.
